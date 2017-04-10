John Lynch: 49ers wanted one Ole Miss D.J. Jones, not the other one
The San Francisco 49ers drafted Mississippi defensive tackle D.J. Jones in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft , and it was one instance where attention to detail was particularly important. After the draft, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan were wrapping things up with the media and Jones came up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Niners Nation.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|23 hr
|Nat Turner
|286
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC