Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons' Iraq Refugee Benefit Concert Moves to Mercury Lounge
This spring, Jerry Joseph, critically acclaimed songwriter and international touring artist, is traveling to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to perform, provide music education and bring guitars to refugees living in camps near the city of Sulaymaniyah. To raise money for the trip, Jerry organized three benefit shows with his band, the Jackmormons, and very special guests.
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 6
|Kevorkian jr
|283
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|Apr 4
|The Phartz
|2
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Apr 1
|Costs
|5
