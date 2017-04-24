Jefferson Davis: More Than a Figurehead- Interview of Bertram Hayes-Davis
In his early 20s, Bertram Hayes-Davis was chosen to head the Davis Family Association, dedicated to commemorating his great-great-grandfather, Jefferson Davis. In speaking of his ancestor today, Hayes-Davis points out that his career as a public servant has largely been forgotten in light of his brief stint as Confederate president.
