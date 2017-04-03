Internet collections appear to have impact
It appears that the voluntary collection of the use tax by Amazon and other online retailers is having a positive impact on Mississippi's revenue collections. For the month of March, the state collected $20 million in use tax - up 8.9 percent from the amount collected in March 2016.
