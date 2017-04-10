in the Interest of Minor and Appellants v. Mississippi Department of...

IN THE INTEREST OF N.M., A MINOR: S.M. AND M.M. APPELLANTS v. MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, MARION COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI APPELLEE BEFORE GRIFFIS, P.J., BARNES AND WILSON, JJ.ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANTS: PAMELA L. NELSON ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLEE: MARION EARL SCALESSCOTT PHILLIPS A 1. On September 29, 2014, M.M. gave birth to a child, N.M. 1 The child's father is M.M.'s husband, S.M. 2 N.M. is the youngest of the couple's eight children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.