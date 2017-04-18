Homeland Security chooses Mississippi for major drone project
After a highly competitive review process, the Department of Homeland Security selected Mississippi as a new base of operations for small unmanned aerial vehicles, and much of the evaluation of how to best to use drones will be done in South Mississippi. Mississippi State University will lead the major research and development project for the DHS Science and Technology Directorate , the university and the Mississippi Congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., announced on Wednesday .
