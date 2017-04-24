HGTV hosts: Show is '100 percent positive' about Mississippi

Ben Napier, left, listens to his wife Erin recall how the two landed the HGTV home renovation series, "Home Town," based in their hometown of Laurel, Miss., at the Mississippi Economic Council, the state Chamber of Commerce Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. The couple encouraged small businesses to invest in their communities in order to make a positive impact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.