Hear Buddy Miller's Intense New Song From Mark Heard Tribute Album

"Treasure of the Broken Land" joins recordings of Heard's songs by Rodney Crowell, Sarah Potenza and others 25 years after his death Buddy Miller is among the artists on 'Treasure of the Broken Land,' a tribute to late singer-songwriter Mark Heard. In 2005, the Americana Music Association awarded Song of the Year to "Worry Too Much," a grinding rock & roll gospel number that opens Buddy Miller's Universal United House of Prayer LP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.