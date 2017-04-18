From Faulkner to the Ole Miss campus in Oxford, Mississippi
This March 12, 2017 photo shows Rowan Oak, the house where novelist William Faulkner lived with his family in Oxford, Miss. Faulkner bought the property in 1930 and lived there until his death in 1962.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 6
|Kevorkian jr
|283
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|Apr 4
|The Phartz
|2
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Apr 1
|Costs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC