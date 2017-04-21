Four Mississippi Sears Hometown Store...

Four Mississippi Sears Hometown Stores Revamp Retail and Merchandise Approach

15 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

OXFORD, Miss., April 21, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of four Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Mississippi culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the locations in Byram, Greenwood, McComb and Oxford. Throughout the celebration weekend, consumers are invited to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the store.* The store refresh includes a new product assortment, redesigned merchandising, new fixtures & signage, and comprehensive employee training, among other changes.

