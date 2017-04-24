Fire and ICE: The Return of Workplace Immigration Raids
Members of Brandworkers call for an emergency solidarity march in Long Island City, Queens on March 22, 2017, in solidarity with immigrant workers at Tom Cat Bakery fighting ICE after being told by owners that ICE has given them a certain timeline to provide their employees worker status or be fired. Capital & Main is an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues.
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|6 hr
|farce
|1
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Jake Steed
|284
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
