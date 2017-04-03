Eyesores distress Covington's District 2
The federal compress, which sits on a parcel between the railroad tracks and Union Street in Covington's District 2, has been in the process of being torn down for more than five years. Green Family Materials, who owns the property, says its reclaiming the bricks for use in residential and commercial projects.
