Exhibit to open at Firehouse Gallery
The Vicksburg Art Association will kick off its spring member's artist's exhibit during a reception at the Old Constitution Firehouse Gallery. The free event will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and the theme is Kentucky Derby.
