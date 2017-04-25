Episcopal Church leaders come togethe...

Episcopal Church leaders come together to honor Bishop Marble

In a small service at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Bovina officiated by the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop for the Episcopal Church in the U.S., Bishop Alfred Clark "Chip" Marble's ashes were buried by his parents and sister in the church cemetery as family and friends looked on.

