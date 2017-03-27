Driver who abandoned wrecked SUV killed while walking

A 38-year-old Biloxi man has been hit and killed while walking in the left lane of westbound Interstate 10 in Jackson County. According to a statement from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers believe the man was walking early Sunday because he had lost control of his 2003 Chevrolet Suburban and crashed into a 2005 Nissan Altima parked on the shoulder of westbound lanes between exits Miss.

