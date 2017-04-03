Disgraced ex-FBI agent John Guandolo ...

Disgraced ex-FBI agent John Guandolo holding law enforcement training in Mississippi next week

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Salon.com

John Guandolo-a disgraced ex-FBI agent turned anti-Muslim activist-will be at Camp Shelby to train law enforcement. Guandolo, who runs a "strategic and operational training & consulting" group named Understanding the Threat , travels the country ostensibly teaching LEOs at every level of government how to seek out terrorist cells in their area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br... 54 min Disney Land 1
News Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants Apr 1 Costs 5
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 280
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... Mar 17 Drugs and Poverty 10
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar '17 HowPhartzs 9
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC