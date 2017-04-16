'Desperation Road': An elegantly told tale of misery and fate in Mississippi
"Desperation Road" opens with a William Faulkner quote: "The past is never dead." With this simple assertion, Southern novelist Michael Farris Smith's homage to fellow Mississippian Faulkner establishes the theme of this compelling novel For Russell, Maben, and every other significant character in this book, their day-to-day existence is shaped by events occurring years prior to their present lives.
