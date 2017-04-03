Court Rejects Lawsuit Against Mississ...

Court Rejects Lawsuit Against Mississippi State Flag's Confederate Symbolism

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

The state flag of Mississippi, which incorporates the Confederate battle flag in the top left corner, is displayed with the flags of the other states and territories in the tunnel connecting the Senate office building and the U.S. Capitol in 2015. A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit against Mississippi over the use of the Confederate battle flag in the state flag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants Apr 1 Costs 5
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 280
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... Mar 17 Drugs and Poverty 10
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb '17 DontVote 9
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC