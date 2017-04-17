Coast Rue21 stores not on list to close
Rue 21 stores in Gulfport and D'Iberville are not on the list of about 400 stores the chain announced will be closing . The company, which specializes in clothing for teens, has more than 1,000 stores, including 24 in Mississippi.
