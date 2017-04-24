Civil War Times Review: The Gettysburg Story
When PBS's War many reviewers and historians aired in September 2012, Death and the Civil wondered when documentary filmmakers would move beyond using what can be called the "Ken Burns" effects-slow pans across photographs, landscape shots and interviews with talking heads-and present viewers with a new way to envision the past. Jake Boritt's new film The Gettysburg Story introduces three techniques for depicting the war's most famous battle and the field upon which it was fought: aerial drone cinematography, time-lapse footage and dynamic digital mapping.
