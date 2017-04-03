Body Pulled from Mississippi Saturday Believed to be that of Adam Clark
A body pulled from the Mississippi River Saturday night is believed to be that of Adam Clark, a member of his family said Sunday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a release it responded at 9:22 p.m. Saturday to a call of a body found in the river near Grey Cloud Island.
