Authorities: 11 Alcorn players arrested after campus brawl

Eleven Alcorn State University football players have been arrested after authorities say a fight broke out on the school's Mississippi campus. News outlets reports Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis says charges have been filed against each of the players by other students, and more arrests are likely to be made Thursday.

