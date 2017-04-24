Audit: Weak Accounting Let Mississippi Misspend Federal Cash
Auditors say accounting weaknesses at the Mississippi Department of Education allowed an employee to improperly divert millions of federal dollars, causing the state to slash after-school grants to repay the misspent money. Bill Early, a partner with accounting firm Clifton Larsen Allen, presented the results to the Board of Education Thursday, but copies of the twoaudits weren't released until Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 6
|Kevorkian jr
|283
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|Apr 4
|The Phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC