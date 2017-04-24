Audit: Weak Accounting Let Mississippi Misspend Federal Cash

Auditors say accounting weaknesses at the Mississippi Department of Education allowed an employee to improperly divert millions of federal dollars, causing the state to slash after-school grants to repay the misspent money. Bill Early, a partner with accounting firm Clifton Larsen Allen, presented the results to the Board of Education Thursday, but copies of the twoaudits weren't released until Friday.

