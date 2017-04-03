Audit finds explicit material on school-issued computers
A review by the Mississippi auditor's office found pornography and other explicit material on computers that some public schools issued to middle school and high school students. In a report issued Tuesday, Auditor Stacey Pickering recommended that the state Department of Education require all school districts to monitor school-issued laptops or tablets when the electronic devices are off campus.
