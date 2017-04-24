Arts, entertainment museum coming to ...

Arts, entertainment museum coming to Meridian

"The museum will be along I-20, just over the 22nd Avenue, bridge," Erica Pannell to the Columbus Rotary Club during its Tuesday meeting at Lion Hills Center. Pannell is the director of development for the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience , which is set to open in the spring.

