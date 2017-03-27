Analysis: Mississippi's MLK-Lee day persists after decades
Mississippi and Alabama are the only remaining states with a single holiday, in January, to honor both Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee. Arkansas also had the dual holiday for the civil rights leader and the Confederate general, but Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently signed a bill removing Lee as an honoree.
