Altered immune cells may both contrib...

Altered immune cells may both contribute to preeclampsia and offer new hope for treatment

Though the exact cascade of events leading to preeclampsia is unknown, reduced blood flow to the placenta is commonly thought to be a factor that contributes to the development of the pregnancy-related condition. In a new study presented today at the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2017, researchers have found that the immune system's natural killer cells activate and change in response to placental ischemia.

