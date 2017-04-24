Altered immune cells may both contribute to preeclampsia and offer new hope for treatment
Though the exact cascade of events leading to preeclampsia is unknown, reduced blood flow to the placenta is commonly thought to be a factor that contributes to the development of the pregnancy-related condition. In a new study presented today at the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2017, researchers have found that the immune system's natural killer cells activate and change in response to placental ischemia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 6
|Kevorkian jr
|283
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|Apr 4
|The Phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC