A tornado watch is in effect for South Mississippi through 3 p.m. Sunday.

Severe storms are moving into South Mississippi Sunday morning, causing a tornado watch to be in effect until 3 p.m. The storms are expected to reach the I-59 corridor around noon before moving east in Stone, George, Harrison and Jackson counties. "The tornado watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for a few brief tornado spin-ups ahead of the line of thunderstorms," said WLOX meteorologist Eric Jeansonne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.