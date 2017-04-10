A new documentary about Mississippi in the 60s seems frighteningly relevant today
Like the episode on Mississippi of the classic film series Eyes on the Prize , the Television Academy-Award-winning Dirt and Deeds in Mississippi skillfully weaves together interviews with civil rights activists, archival film footage, and original historical research to portray the key period of civil rights history leading up to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. This history is worth recalling in the wake of the presidential election of 2016, in large part the result of decades of voter suppression which threatens to usher in a new period of Jim Crow.
