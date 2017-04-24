a Are we responsible?a County asks po...

a Are we responsible?a County asks port about Mississippi Phosphates

Jackson County Supervisor Randy Bosarge said he doesn't want to see any Jackson County taxpayers money going to clean up or deal with the Mississippi Phosphates industrial site. He and county leaders want to know if the county can be held responsible for any part of the aftermath of Mississippi Phosphates' failure .

