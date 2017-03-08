Victims, Roman Catholic Church Spar O...

Victims, Roman Catholic Church Spar Over New York Sex Abuse Bill

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

New York legislation to relax one of the nation's most restrictive statutes of limitations on child molestation victims continues to stall under pressure from the Roman Catholic Church and other opponents. The bill has circled the drain in Albany for a decade, but victims and advocates are optimistic this year because they've gained a key supporter, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb 28 DontVote 9
News MEC head Wilson stepping down Feb 23 Jr Jack 1
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way Feb 14 No mo Tracy 7
News Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq... Feb 11 Geezer 1
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Feb 8 Bill 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC