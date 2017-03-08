Victims, Roman Catholic Church Spar Over New York Sex Abuse Bill
New York legislation to relax one of the nation's most restrictive statutes of limitations on child molestation victims continues to stall under pressure from the Roman Catholic Church and other opponents. The bill has circled the drain in Albany for a decade, but victims and advocates are optimistic this year because they've gained a key supporter, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC