UMMC eliminates 280 jobs, part of $32...

UMMC eliminates 280 jobs, part of $32M budget shortfall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

The University of Mississippi Medical Center announced Thursday it will eliminate 280 jobs statewide as part of its plan to close a $32.7 million budget shortfall. UMMC expects the financial action plan to save the medical center around $24 million through a combination of reduced expenses and increased revenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Fri Know Why 2
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... Fri Drugs and Poverty 10
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb 28 DontVote 9
News MEC head Wilson stepping down Feb 23 Jr Jack 1
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way Feb '17 No mo Tracy 7
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC