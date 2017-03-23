Ugly God interviewed by Nardwuar, playing shows

Rising Houston rapper Ugly God probably doesn't want you to take him too seriously. Here's an excerpt of a Pigeons & Planes profile on him: For those unfamiliar with Ugly God, here's some context: the 20-year-old, self-ascribed meme rapper uses consistently ludicrous lyrics in his songs about butts, masturbation, and cartoons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.