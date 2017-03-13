Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of cocaine
A joint investigation by the Tupelo Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of a Tupelo man on drug and weapons charges. Rico Morris, 32, was arrested Friday morning at his residence in the 200 block of Rankin Boulevard.
#1 3 hrs ago
The poor ability to create opportunity in Tupelo makes the entrepreneurial spirit turn to selling that the government has made illegal. perhaps if MS legalized pot there would be a lot less crime and arrests. Less cost to the tax payer and more income for the government.
But the government refuses to use logic and sticks to religious beliefs.
If you want less sale of drugs start having opportunities that fit the abilities of the citizens. Factory wok is becoming obsolete and has low pay. We need a product to export.
#2 1 hr ago
One of the nice neighborhoods in Tupelo where the Tupelo pride shows with the number of shiny wheeled junkers are parked in the yard. This is a good example of what is going on in Tupelo and this bust is the tip of the iceberg. Tupelo has become the connection point between Birmingham and Memphis drug dealers. The house number was not listed to protect the neighborhood from becoming a safety traffic stop location. There is no room in the jail so Rico is back on the street working out his fine.
#3 52 min ago
The Rankin street area is blighted and run down strickened with poverty but there is plenty of good news that money is available to feed the cocaine habits for the entire crosstown area. How much further will Tupelo sink in the next 4 years?
