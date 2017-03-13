There are on the Newms360.com story from 2 hrs ago, titled Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of cocaine. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

A joint investigation by the Tupelo Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of a Tupelo man on drug and weapons charges. Rico Morris, 32, was arrested Friday morning at his residence in the 200 block of Rankin Boulevard.

