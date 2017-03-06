Train hits bus carrying Texas tourists in Mississippi; 4 die

A freight train smashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, pushing the bus 300 feet down the tracks authorities said. Authorities worked for more than an hour to remove passengers, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said, taking the injured people to area hospitals and cutting through the bus's mangled body to extract the final two people.

