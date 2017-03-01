The Latest: Fugitive charged with second Mississippi murder

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell says he's obtained a warrant to arrest 28-year-old Alex Deaton in the shooting death of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter . Waddell says he believes Deaton, also charged in the strangling death of former girlfriend Heather Robinson, shot Pinter Thursday at a rural church south of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

