The American Healthcare Act: Impact on Mississippi families
Nearly 800,000 Mississippian are signed up for insurance through Medicaid and almost another 40,000 have plans through Obamacare. But if the new American Healthcare Act is approved, funding to Medicaid would get cut by $880 Billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Fri
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Fri
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb '17
|No mo Tracy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC