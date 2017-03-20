Study: Toyota making impact in Missis...

Study: Toyota making impact in Mississippi through facility investments, jobs

Toyota Mississippi is making a major impact on the Magnolia State through significant job numbers, payroll and capital and philanthropic investments, a national study recently found. The Center for Automotive Research, a national think tank, found in 2015 one out of every 150 workers in Mississippi was employed as a result of Toyota manufacturing, sales, logistics or support operations.

