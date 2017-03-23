Students putting powers of persuasion to work to help Humane Society

West Wortham Middle School gifted students, clockwise from top right, Aiden Stepro, Brianna Plunk, Camyrn Crosby and Trayton Smith tried their hand at photography Thursday at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. Gifted students from West Wortham Middle School worked as amateur photographers Thursday and took pictures of some of the animals at the Humane Society of South Mississippi shelter.

