South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from Thursday, March 23, 2017

Bobby Darrell Waldrop Jr., 26, was arrested March 23, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault. Demarkese Kwamae Bilbo Williams, 27, was arrested March 23, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.

