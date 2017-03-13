South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from March 11, 2017
Timothy Lee McGillivary, 35, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on March 11, 2017, on a hold from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of carjacking. Alex Walter McCants Jr., 24, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
