South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, March 27, 2017
Jonathan Schoniwitz, 36, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone and methamphetamine. Aaron Clark, 28, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of taking away of a motor vehicle and burglary of a vehicle.
