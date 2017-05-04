South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for March 4-5, 2017

Shannon Christine Armstrong, 34, was arrested March 5, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a charge of felony DUI and misdemeanor charges of no driver's license and reckless driving. Alphe Joshua Vice, 28, was arrested March 4, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a hold from Louisiana on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.