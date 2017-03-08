Source: RNN
Seven people have been arrested on federal drug charges, six in Pike and Lincoln counties in Mississippi and one in Illinois. In the early morning hours of March 8, 2017, federal, state and local law enforcement arrested the following suspects in Lincoln and Pike counties: Lewis, Reed and Thompson are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb '17
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC