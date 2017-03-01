SIU's Touch of Nature offering several summer camp programs
This summer, children of all ages are invited for outdoor adventure fun at Southern Illinois University's Touch of Nature Center for a variety of summer camp experiences. There are three camps divided into age groups - the Eco Camp for kids 7 - 10 years old; the Explorers Camp for 13 - 15 years old; and the Voyagers Camp for kids 13 - 15 years old.
