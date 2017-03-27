Severe storms possible today
The National Weather Service in Memphis said Monday morning that a Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued for northeast Mississippi for Monday afternoon and evening. There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms that could produce "very large hail" and damaging wind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Mar 23
|Trump Will Cure
|2
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb '17
|Jr Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC