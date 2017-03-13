Saiz sets Ole Miss record for double-doubles in NIT win

Sebastian Saiz had his school-record 21st double-double of the season, Deandre Burnett scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and Mississippi beat Monmouth 91-83 on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT. Saiz finished with 23 points, on 6-of-9 shooting, and 11 rebounds and Burnett hit four 3-pointers.

