Robert Browning Associates presents Chicago Blues Legend & Recent Grammy Nominee Lurrie Bell

Lurrie Bell has been acclaimed for his intense guitar playing and passionate vocals which have made him a favorite at clubs and festivals around the world and earned him a reputation as one of the "leading lights" in the future of the blues. Son of famed blues harmonica player Carey Bell, he has appeared on over 50 recordings either as leader or featured sideman and received numerous awards and honors, including Best Traditional Male Blues Artist in 2015 by the Blues Foundation in Memphis, and Most Outstanding Musician in 2016 by Living Blues magazine.

