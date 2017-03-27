Retired News Anchor Norman Robinson to Speak at Southern Miss Gulf Park
The University of Southern Mississippi will host New Orleans broadcast journalist Norman Robinson to speak at the University's Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, Thursday, April 6. Best known as the former prime-time news anchor on WDSU-TV, Robinson will present a formal lecture titled "Who are You, and How Does that Influence Your Thoughts and Actions?" at 12:15 p.m. in the Hardy Hall Ballroom on the Gulf Park campus. A meet and greet will be held at 11:45 a.m. prior to the lecture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|3 hr
|Balanced 38829
|3
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Teen mothers
|276
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC