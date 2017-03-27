Retired News Anchor Norman Robinson to Speak at Southern Miss Gulf Park

The University of Southern Mississippi will host New Orleans broadcast journalist Norman Robinson to speak at the University's Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, Thursday, April 6. Best known as the former prime-time news anchor on WDSU-TV, Robinson will present a formal lecture titled "Who are You, and How Does that Influence Your Thoughts and Actions?" at 12:15 p.m. in the Hardy Hall Ballroom on the Gulf Park campus. A meet and greet will be held at 11:45 a.m. prior to the lecture.

