Registration deadline close for city elections
Voters who want to vote in the upcoming city elections but aren't registered or have a new name or address are running out of time. The deadline is April 1. Circuit clerk's offices are open for registration Monday through Friday but on the final day, which is Saturday, April 1, they'll be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The primary election for municipal offices is May 2. Find who's running in your city at sunherald.com .
